Therapists Say CA Law on Reporting Patients for Child Porn Affects Those Who Don’t Pose Threat

For years, California law required psychotherapists to report any patient who admitted developing, duplicating, printing or exchanging material depicting an obscene act involving a child.

The therapists accepted that requirement. They regarded it as an obligation to report producers and distributors of child pornography.

But when the Legislature amended the law in 2014 to reflect new technology, many therapists balked, complaining the new wording required them to inform on patients who posed no threat to others.

The amendment requires therapists to tell police of patients who have admitted streaming or downloading sexually explicit material involving minors.

