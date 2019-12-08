Tigers Injure Woman at Animal Sanctuary Near Moorpark

A woman was taken to a trauma center Saturday after being injured by tigers during an event at an animal sanctuary near Moorpark, the Ventura County Fire Department said.

The woman, described as the owner of Wildlife and Environmental Conservation, was in a cage with two Bengal tigers when one wrapped its paws around her legs and another grabbed onto her head, Michael Bradbury, who is affiliated with the non-profit, told the Ventura County Star.

The fire department received a call at about 12:58 p.m. reporting a tiger had injured a woman in 11900 block of Broadway Road, with the facility telling officials that it was a result of “rough play” and not an attack, Ventura County Fire Department spokesman Mike Des Forges said.

A crew from the department was already attending the event along with about 30 other people who contribute to the sanctuary, according to Des Forges.

Firefighters were there during the incident and were able to immediately render aid before the woman was transported to a trauma center for her injuries, fire officials said.

Des Forges said he could not comment on the extent of the woman’s injuries, or her condition as of Sunday afternoon.

Bradbury told the Los Angeles Times that the woman suffered lacerations to her head and some puncture wounds on her neck that were not life-threatening.

Wildlife and Environmental Conservation’s website describes the animal sanctuary as a non-profit charitable organization that provides conservation awareness programs about animals from different countries. The animals often come from private individuals, veterinary hospitals and are also brought there after law enforcement confiscates them from illegal owners, according to the website.

The non-profit lists Patty Perry as the founder and director of the organization.

No further details were available on the incident and the organization could not be reached for comment Sunday.