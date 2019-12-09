× $14M Settlement Reached Months After 2 NorCal Boys Were Electrocuted While Trying to Save Dog in Ditch

The families of two 17-year-old boys who were electrocuted earlier this year while trying to save a dog from a canal have received a $14-million settlement from the water district, according to the agency that owns the canal.

Jacob Schneider and Jacob Hourmouzus died April 1 after they jumped into the Weyland Canal in Dixon, Calif., to save a dog they were walking with friends after it either jumped or fell into the ditch. The waterway is owned by the Solano Irrigation District.

As the boys were trying to climb out of the water after rescuing the dog, they grabbed a metal railing on a bridge to pull themselves up and were electrocuted, according to reporting by the Sacramento Bee.

“This terrible tragedy has devastated our community, the employees and management of the district and all of us who know the families of Jacob Schneider and Jacob Hourmouzus,” Solano Irrigation District officials said in a statement. “The grief, heartache and anguish of the management and employees of our District cannot be adequately underscored.”

