× 2 Redlands Massage Parlors Shut Down After Undercover Detectives Find Evidence of Prostitution, Possible Human Trafficking

Four people were arrested after undercover detectives found two Redland massage parlors had evidence of prostitution and possible human trafficking, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

The Red Dragonfly Spa, located at 1630 W. Redlands Blvd., and the Kings Massage, located at 802 W. Colton Ave., were generating complaints regarding ongoing prostitution. These complaints reached authorities, and a human trafficking task force was assigned to conduct an undercover investigation into both parlors, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Search warrants and inspections were complete on Dec. 5, and at 11 a.m. and both parlors were shut down after evidence of ongoing prostitution were found. Officials believe human trafficking was possibly taking place at both establishments as well, the department said.

All four people arrested were taken into custody on suspicion of solicitation of prostitution. Deputies have not publicly released their names.

Both businesses will remain closed until all violations are corrected, investigators said.