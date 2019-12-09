× Apartment Fire Leaves 1 Critically Injured in San Bernardino

One person was left critically injured when a fire erupted at an apartment building in San Bernardino Sunday night.

The fire was reported about 10:47 p.m. in the 900 block of West Second Street, the San Bernardino County Fire Department stated in a news release.

Responding firefighters were told there may be one person inside the building who was refusing to leave.

Video from the scene showed San Bernardino police officers and firefighters helping as many residents as they could evacuate the building.

Crews eventually made their way through heavy smoke and fire to get into the main apartment involved, successfully rescuing one person from the fire.

The unidentified person was taken to a local hospital with critical burn injuries. The Fire Department said no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.