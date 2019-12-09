Bodycam Video Shows Confrontation Between Distressed Man, Fontana Police Officer

Posted 11:29 PM, December 9, 2019, by , Updated at 11:30PM, December 9, 2019
Fontana police on Monday released body camera video showing an officer's confrontation with a man experiencing mental distress late last month. Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 9, 2019.

Editor’s note: If you are feeling distressed or concerned for a loved one's wellbeing, help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911.

The California Peer-Run Warm Line also offers free support for nonemergency mental health issues, and can be reached at 855-845-7415 on 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

