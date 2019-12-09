L.A. Holds Competition for New Streetlight Design; Winner Gets $70K

Los Angeles is looking for somebody who can create a new streetlight design that will go up all over the city.

You can enter your design to L.A. Lights the Way, a first-of-its-kind competition to design and create a new standard streetlight for L.A.

The deadline for applicants is Jan. 10, 2020, so you still have time to enter.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Office, in conjunction with the Bureau of Street Lighting, is asking applicants to consider how streetlights can incorporate new technology, include a written plaque or other space for text on each pole and provide shade to help ease the impacts of climate change, a news release from the city said.

“When we invest in smarter design in our streetlights and infrastructure, we can do more than brighten our public spaces — we can illuminate a future that’s cleaner, greener, and safer for all Angelenos,” Garcetti said. “L.A. Lights the Way is a competition where the winners aren’t the artists alone, but the people who live, work, and walk in our neighborhoods every day — and it will help us combat climate change and promote equity across our city.”

Aura Garcia, Los Angeles Board of Public Works vice president, believes this is a great opportunity for artists to showcase their ideas for the city.

“L.A. Lights the Way is a unique opportunity to open the door for creativity and innovation from artists, designers, and students around the world who will play a role in re-envisioning our great City’s streetlight design, while also improving our infrastructure in the process,” she said in a news release. “As a juror for the professional competition, I encourage experts in lighting design, industrial design, engineering, and licensed architects to come together to submit their designs and illuminate the future for all Angelenos.”

The winning design will have between 1,000 to 2,000 new streetlights installed, as well as gradually replacing the roughy 150,000 standard streetlights standing across L.A.

Bureau of Street Lighting Executive Director Norma Isahakian said there’s more than 223,000 streetlights in Los Angeles that reflect the history through their designs.

“I am so excited that L.A. Lights the Way will allow our basic standard streetlight to be designed to reflect who we are as Angelenos and carry us into the future,” Isahakian said.

This competition is open to anyone anywhere in the world and the winning designer gets $70,000. Smaller prizes will be awarded to high school, college and graduate school students across L.A. County.

Experts in design, lighting and public infrastructure will judge entries and eventually announce the winner in June 2020.

Here are some guidelines for those who wish to submit:

Must be technologically innovative

Provide text, shade and lighting for pedestrians

Hardware or other attachments to hold solar panels

Air quality monitors

EV charging stations

Real-time traffic monitors

4G and 5G antennas and radios

Elements that aim to lower light pollution and take into account the welfare of wildlife

Parking and way finding signs

For more information, visit LALightstheWay.org.