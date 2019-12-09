× Clint Eastwood Visits With Marines After Advanced Screening of New Film at Camp Pendleton

Actor and director Clint Eastwood visited Camp Pendleton Saturday for an advanced screening of his new film and to visit with Marines, KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego reported.

In an interview shared by officials at the base, Eastwood said he had visited Camp Pendleton multiple times.

“It’s changed so much. The base has gotten huge,” he said. “It was nice then and it’s nice now.”

Eastwood, who could be seen signing autographs for Marines after the screening, said he had a great appreciation for the Marine Corps.

“I see this and I’m proud that I got a chance to play a Marine, even though I’m not qualified to be a Marine at this present time,” Eastwood said.

The Academy Award-winning filmmaker’s latest movie, “Richard Jewell,” hits theaters this Friday.