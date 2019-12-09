Disneyland Workers File Lawsuit Claiming They Aren’t Being Paid a Living Wage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A group of Disneyland workers has filed a class-action lawsuit claiming the Anaheim resort is violating a 2018 ballot measure by failing to pay its workers a living wage, an accusation that could force the court to settle a yearlong dispute between organized labor and Walt Disney Co.

The lawsuit filed in Orange County Superior Court in Santa Ana alleges that the Disneyland Resort has violated the requirements of Measure L, which mandates that any hospitality business located in Anaheim’s resort district and benefiting from a city subsidy must pay workers a minimum of $15 an hour. The ballot measure was backed by Unite Here Local 11, which represents hotel and restaurant workers at the resort.

In the lawsuit, five resort workers argue that the Disneyland Resort is benefiting from a city subsidy because Anaheim is using tax dollars to pay off construction bonds for a six-story parking garage located in the resort.

Most of those taxes come from Disney but some come from bed taxes from hotels throughout the city. Disney collects most of the parking revenue from the garage — more than $35 million a year. Once the 40-year bond is paid off, the city has agreed to transfer ownership of the garage to the resort.

