× Fired L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Sues Again, Calling Domestic Violence Probe Unfair

A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy whose reinstatement sparked a legal battle between the county’s top elected leaders is suing again to get his job back, saying his case was handled unfairly.

Caren Carl Mandoyan requested that a judge order Sheriff Alex Villanueva to conduct a new investigation into the domestic violence allegations against him and to reinstate him, according to a writ of mandate he filed in L.A. County Superior Court last month.

In August, the judge nullified Mandoyan’s original reinstatement and ordered him to turn in his gun and badge.

Key to Mandoyan’s argument is a new 100-page Sheriff’s Department report that concludes that Mandoyan was denied due process and that “newly discovered exculpatory information” was left out of his 2016 internal affairs investigation. If the information had been presented at the time, the report says, Mandoyan may not have been fired. Department executives initially had proposed a 20- to 25-day suspension.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.