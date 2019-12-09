Watch Live Video: House Judiciary Hearings Continue

Gadgets to Make Travel Easier With Tech Expert Carley Knobloch

Posted 12:58 PM, December 9, 2019, by
Data pix.

Tech Expert Carley Knobloch joined us live with gadgets that make travel easier. For more information on Carley and the gadgets she covered, you can visit her website or follow her on social media.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.