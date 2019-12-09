× High School Student in Sacramento Area Says She Was Attacked in Campus Bathroom Because She Is Muslim

A Muslim high school student said she was assaulted last week in a targeted attack at her campus in Elk Grove, Calif.

According to the Sacramento Bee, Sabah Elias, 17, was attending a tutoring lesson on Wednesday when she said she was followed into a bathroom by a masked person. Sabah, who was wearing a black T-shirt representing the school’s Muslim Student Assn. club, said the attacker verbally accosted her for being Muslim, then threw a bucket of water at her.

The girl reported the incident to school officials, who reported it to the Elk Grove Police Department. Police have since launched an investigation into the attack.

On Friday, in a show of support for the Muslim community, the school held a meeting that included representatives from the Council on American-Islamic Relations and the mayor of Elk Grove.

