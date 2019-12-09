× Louisiana Man Accused of Sex Crimes Against Children, Animals Is Arrested on 66 Counts: State AG

A Louisiana man potentially faces dozens of charges related to sex crimes against children an animals, state Attorney General Jeff Landry announced late last week.

KTLA sister station WGNO in New Orleans reported Friday that Ian Bagley, 33, of Slidell was arrested on suspicion of the following:

46 counts of sexual abuse of animals

11 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13

3 counts of producing pornography involving juveniles

2 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles

1 count of felony carnal knowledge with a juvenile

1 count of indecent behavior with a juvenile

1 count of computer aided solicitation of a minor

1 count of oral sexual battery

Bagley was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail last Tuesday. His bail has been set at $25,000, inmate records show.

“I am committed to protecting Louisiana’s children from those who seek to exploit and abuse them,” Landry said in a statement. “I am grateful for the dedicated men and women at our office and with our law enforcement partners who find child predators, get them off our streets, and bring them to justice.”

The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Mandeville Police Department, Slidell Police Department, and St. Tammany Parish Department of Animal Services.

Officials have not released any additional details about the case.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” Landry said. “I encourage anyone with information regarding Ian Bagley to call the LBI toll-free at 1-800-256-4506; callers may remain anonymous.”