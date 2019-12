Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Exactly one year after 23-year-old Christopher Mitchell was fatally shot by police outside a Ralphs in Torrance, family and community members on Monday held a vigil at the site as they continue to call for justice in the killing they say was unjustified. Investigators who probed the shooting, caught on police body cameras, determined both officers acted in self-defense.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 9, 2019.