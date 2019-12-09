× Mammoth Mountain Gets 2 More Feet of Snow, Has More Terrain Open Than Any Other U.S. Ski Resort

A series of storms that walloped California over the past couple weeks has been a boon to Mammoth Mountain, which now has the most open terrain of any ski resort in the U.S., officials said Monday.

All but two of the mountain’s 25 lifts are operating, while skiers and riders can access 154 of the 161 trails, according to Mammoth’s website.

The popular Eastern Sierra resort has seen a promising start to its 2019-2020 ski and snowboard season.

Since opening day on Nov. 9, Main Lodge has received 99 inches of snow, which is the highest combined November-December snowfall total dating back to the 2015-2016 season. The current base depth is 50 inches.

The summit has seen 115 inches so far this season, with the base depth measuring 80 inches.

Mammoth currently has the most skiable acres open anywhere in the country after the latest storm dropped another 2 feet of fresh powder on the mountain over the weekend, according to a news release from the resort.

The recent snowfall will also result in nearby June Mountain opening this Saturday, a week earlier than anticipated.