Man Found With Fatal Gunshot Wound Along L.A. River Bike Path in Cudahy

Police are investigating the shooting death of a man whose body was found on a bike path next to the Los Angeles River in Cudahy late Sunday night.

The discovery was made by a passerby who was walking along the riverbed near Clara Street and River Road, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

The passerby called authorities shortly before 11 p.m. to report the incident.

Emergency personnel responded and pronounced the unidentified victim dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Investigators have no known motive or suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.