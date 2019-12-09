Nominees for 2020 Golden Globe Awards Revealed
The nominees for the 77th Golden Globe Awards were announced Monday.
As was anticipated, “The Irishman,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “The Crown” received some love.
Nominations for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual ceremony, which honors achievement in film and television, are viewed as the unofficial kickoff to awards season.
The awards telecast will air at 8 p.m. EST on January 5 on NBC.
Here is a list of the nominees:
Television:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Christopher Abbott (“Catch-22”)
Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Spy”)
Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice”)
Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)
Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Kaitlyn Dever (“Unbelievable”)
Joey King (“The Act”)
Helen Mirren (“Catherine the Great”)
Merritt Wever (“Unbelievable”)
Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”)
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
“Catch-22″ (Hulu)
“Chernobyl” (HBO)
“Fosse/Verdon” (FX)
The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
“Unbelievable” (Netflix)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Patricia Arquette (“The Act”)
Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)
Toni Collette
Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”)
Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin
Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)
Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”)
Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl”)
Henry Winkler (“Barry”)
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
“Barry” (HBO)
“Fleabag”
“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)
“The Politician” (Netflix)
Movies:
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
“The Farewell”
“Pain and Glory”
“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”
“Parasite”
“Les Misérables”
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”)
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (“Parasite”)
Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”)
Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
Steven Zaillian (“The Irishman”)