Pensacola Hit by Cyber Attack After Shooting at Naval Air Station That FBI Is Investigating as ‘Act of Terror’

The city of Pensacola, Florida, said it has experienced a cyber “incident” and has disconnected several city services until the issue can be resolved.

Mayor Grover Robinson told CNN affiliate WEAR that the city has been dealing with a cyber attack since late Friday night.

The city said the issue has impacted city emails and phones, 311 customer service and online payments, including Pensacola Energy and Pensacola Sanitation Services. However, 911 and emergency services are not impacted.

The incident occurred after a Saudi Arabian Air Force opened fire in at Naval Air Station Pensacola, killing three sailors in a classroom building. The FBI is treating that attack as “an act of terror.”

It’s unknown if the incidents are connected.

