Rancho Cucamonga Water Utility Says Customer Information May Have Been Exposed in Data Breach

A Rancho Cucamonga-based water utility says customer information may have been exposed through unauthorized access to a computer server used to process payments.

The San Bernardino Sun reported Sunday that a vendor for the Cucamonga Valley Water District found that a server handling credit card transactions was breached between August and October.

Investigators did not immediately find conclusive evidence of data theft.

A cybersecurity firm was hired to investigate the unauthorized access and prevent any further data breaches.

“The investigation revealed the possibility that credit card payment information could have been collected,” the utility’s officials said in a news release. “However, they were unable to find conclusive evidence that CVWD customer’s personal information was actually collected by any unauthorized party.”

The district serves customers in Rancho Cucamonga, Upland, Fontana, and Ontario.

The utility says the breach did not affect every customer and those whose personal information may have been compromised will receive letters from the water district.