Rose Parade Preview #2: The Self Builders – Sierra Madre

Gayle Anderson was live in Sierra Madre to continue our series of reports previewing the 2020 Rose Parade Floats.

Today, Gayle learned about the Sierra Madre Rose Float Association’s 2020 float entitled Ka La Hiki Ola (Dawning of a New Day) designed by Jason Redfox.

The Sierra Madre Rose Float Association is one of six organizations that is described as a self builder, meaning the nonprofit, all volunteer organization does all of its own design, construction, decoration, and fundraising.

The community of Sierra Madre is one of the oldest participants in the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade having entered a float every year since 1917.