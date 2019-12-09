Search Underway for Driver Who Fled After Hitting Pedestrian in Hemet

Hemet police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian with his car last week, authorities said Monday.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Warley Road for a collision between a car and a pedestrian at 7:40 p.m. Friday, according to a Hemet Police Department news release.

When they arrived, officers found the pedestrian, described as a 45-year-old man, lying unresponsive on the road.

Officers believe the car involved in the hit-and-run collision is a black 2015 to 2017 Dodge Challenger with front-end damage, according to the department.

The pedestrian’s identity was not released and his condition was unknown Monday.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Sgt. Gabriel Gomez at 951-765-2396.