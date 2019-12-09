Watch Live Video: House Judiciary Hearings Continue

SoCal Expected to Dry Out This Week After Rainy, Snowy Start to December

The downtown Los Angeles skyline is seen from Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area against the backdrop of snow-covered mountains on Nov. 30, 2019.(Credit: Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Southern California will get a chance to dry out this week after a string of storms dumped rain and snow across the region over the last few weeks.

“Basically, we’ve got an area of high pressure moving in from the West, and it’s deflecting the storms to the north,” said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The weather is expected to stay dry through at least Sunday, forecasts show. Temperatures are also expected to warm up later in the week, with highs in the mid-60s to lower-70s on Friday and Saturday, according to the weather service.

The shift follows several storms that brought widespread rain and snow to higher elevations, pushing precipitation totals above normal in many areas on the heels of the wettest November in nearly a decade.

(Credit: Los Angeles Times)

