Taste Nostalgia with Cake Monkey’s Christmas Twist on Childhood Favorites

Posted 1:38 PM, December 9, 2019, by and , Updated at 01:49PM, December 9, 2019

Cake Monkey visited 5 Live with whimsical versions of childhood favorites. For 10 years, they’ve made riffs on the Ding-Dong, the HoHo, the Sno-Ball, the Pop-Tart, and more.
Elizabeth Belkind, a pastry chef who studied under Nancy Silverton while at Campanile, brings the team an array of treats:

  • Roll in the Hay (riff on Zinger) – Vanilla Cake with Lime Buttercream, White Chocolate Crunchy Pearls and Raspberry Jam, lightly rolled in Coconut
  • El Rollo (riff on Ho Ho) – Chocolate Cake rolled up with Vanilla Cream, Coated with Bittersweet Chocolate
  • Cakewiches (riff on Ding Dong) – Chocolate Cake Sandwich filled with Vanilla Cream, Valrhona Crunchy Pearls and coated in Bittersweet Chocolate
  • Li’l Merri’s (riffs on Oatmeal Creme Pies) – Oatmeal Cream Pie Sandwich Cookies filled with Maple Vanilla Buttercream
  • Pop Pies (riffs on a Pop Tart) – Filled with your choice of Brown Sugar Cinnamon, Blueberry Crumble,  Cherry, Apple, and Chocolate Almond
  • The Big O (riff on an Oreo) – Two rich chocolate cookies are rolled in sugar then loaded with a luscious vanilla buttercream

Find more here.

