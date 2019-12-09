Taste Nostalgia with Cake Monkey’s Christmas Twist on Childhood Favorites

Cake Monkey visited 5 Live with whimsical versions of childhood favorites. For 10 years, they’ve made riffs on the Ding-Dong, the HoHo, the Sno-Ball, the Pop-Tart, and more.
Elizabeth Belkind, a pastry chef who studied under Nancy Silverton while at Campanile, brings the team an array of treats:
- Roll in the Hay (riff on Zinger) – Vanilla Cake with Lime Buttercream, White Chocolate Crunchy Pearls and Raspberry Jam, lightly rolled in Coconut
- El Rollo (riff on Ho Ho) – Chocolate Cake rolled up with Vanilla Cream, Coated with Bittersweet Chocolate
- Cakewiches (riff on Ding Dong) – Chocolate Cake Sandwich filled with Vanilla Cream, Valrhona Crunchy Pearls and coated in Bittersweet Chocolate
- Li’l Merri’s (riffs on Oatmeal Creme Pies) – Oatmeal Cream Pie Sandwich Cookies filled with Maple Vanilla Buttercream
- Pop Pies (riffs on a Pop Tart) – Filled with your choice of Brown Sugar Cinnamon, Blueberry Crumble, Cherry, Apple, and Chocolate Almond
- The Big O (riff on an Oreo) – Two rich chocolate cookies are rolled in sugar then loaded with a luscious vanilla buttercream
