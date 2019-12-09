Tech Holiday Gift Ideas Under $50

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Last minute tech stocking stuffers, and they’re all under $50!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but if last minute stocking stuffers have you stumped, these affordable tech accessories can help!

Read along with Google Home Mini & Disney, $50

Google and Disney have teamed up for Little Golden Books that come to life! It's like storytime with a soundtrack.

Just say "Hey Google, Let's read with Disney" and a Google Home speaker can listen to your words to add perfectly timed music and sound effects as you turn the pages.

Apple Watch Bands, $50

Apple Watches are some of the hottest gadgets going. But what if your recipient already has one? Get them a new band!

There are so many styles and colors to choose from. New colors include Pomegranate, Beryl, Khaki and Pine Green.

They're super easy to swap. Just ask if they have the "bigger" or "smaller" size Apple Watch so you get the appropriate fitting band.

Tech Armor Screen Protectors, $10

Is someone you know running around with a cracked screen protector? Get them a new one!

Tech Armor makes my favorites! They're super easy to apply thanks to an included tray.

At just $10 for a 3 pack, don't let their low price deceive you - they perform even better than the pricier screens they sell at the mall

101 iPhone Tips & Tricks Book, $19

My latest book is a great way to make a beginner iPhone user feel like a pro!

It contains the insider information usually reserved for techies, but written in a way everyone can understand.

It will help you unlock all of the best features of the iPhone with no additional software required.

Dop, $17

For the budding content creator, Dop turns smooth surfaces like a window or mirror into a phone holder.

Just place the suction cup on the surface and rotate to secure it. You're now free to record a video, watch one or follow a recipe.

Dop works with its own ring you stick to the back of your phone or the PopSocket you already have on there.

Amazon Echo Glow, $30

Echo Glow is a modern night light. It works with Alexa voice commands or a simple tap to change colors and set fun modes like campfire.

