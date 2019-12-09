× Final Full Moon of 2019 Set to Illuminate the Night Sky on 12/12 at 12:12 A.M.

Make sure to keep an eye on the sky before you head to bed Wednesday

That’s because the last full moon of 2019 will peak at 12:12 a.m., according to the Farmers’ Almanac.

While that’s technically still Dec. 11 in much of the U.S., people in the Eastern Time Zone will be treated to the full moon on Dec. 12 at 12:12 a.m.

December’s full moon is known by many names, most commonly the “cold moon.”

“This full moon is distinctive for its high trajectory across the sky, causing it to sit above the horizon for a longer period of time,” according to the almanac.

The number 12 has unique significance throughout the world. For instance, there are 12 months of the year, 12 zodiac signs and there are 12 hours on a clock face, the almanac notes.