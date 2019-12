Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A nonprofit is trying to recover after $7,000 worth of donations meant to brighten the holiday season for people living on the streets was stolen in a break-in at its Lake Elsinore office early Monday morning. Carlos Saucedo reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 9, 2019.

Those who want to support the Social Work Action Group can visit the group's donation page.

