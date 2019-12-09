Video Captures Mountain Lion P-63 Roaming Residential Area of Tarzana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A mountain lion captured on a home surveillance camera in Tarzana early Sunday has been identified as P-63, a young male who is among the pumas being tracked by the National Park Service, officials said Monday.

P-63 was spotted in the area of Rosita Street and Mirador Place around 4:45 a.m., according to resident Jeff Shulman.

The security footage, provided by Shulman, shows the big cat pacing the sidewalk outside the house in the pre-dawn darkness

The mountain lion is confirmed to be P-63, according to Ana Beatriz Cholo, a spokeswoman for the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.

She said the sighting was not that unusual for the area given its proximity to the hills.

"It is not out of the ordinary for homeowners to sometimes catch this kind of footage on their backyard or front yard cameras," she said in an email. "We do live in mountain lion country and this house is not that far from open space."

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife did not respond to the area because such sighting "are so common," said Tim Daly, a spokesman for the agency.

But if there had been contact between the mountain lion and a human or pet, the department would have taken some type of action, he added.

That was the case last week when a cougar attacked two dogs, killing one, in a residential neighborhood of Simi Valley. The mountain lion was spotted since, but no additional attacks have been reported.

Officials have been unable to recapture the cat, believed to be P-35, an older female who was once monitored for the park service's study of mountain lions in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.She isn't being tracked anymore because her GPS device is no longer transmitting, officials said.

P-63, the approximately 3-year-old puma spotted in Tarzana, was first captured and collared -- along with his mother, P-62 -- in the area of the Santa Susana Field Laboratory in the Simi Hills back in Feb. 2018, according to the park service.

He's known in part for moving back and forth between the Simi Hills and the Santa Monica Mountains, a difficult feat given the areas are separated by a busy stretch of the 101 Freeway.

P-63 likely ran across the roadway at Liberty Canyon in the overnight hours of May 28, 2018, according to NPS, which noted that was their "best guess" because he wasn't caught on any of the remote cameras that monitor the area's road and culvert underpasses.

KTLA's Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.