1 Dead, 2 Critical After Car Slams Into Simi Valley Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An out-of-control car flipped over and crashed into a Simi Valley home, killing one person and injuring two others who were traveling in the vehicle Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred about 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Sycamore Drive and Morley Street, according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the overturned vehicle had plowed into the wall of a home on the corner of the street, Ventura County Fire Department Battalion Chief Dan Preston said.

One patient had been ejected from the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, Preston said.

Two more people were found inside the overturned car.

One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital, also in critical condition, Preston said.

Officials have not identified anyone involved in the crash.

No one inside the home was injured but they will likely need to find another place to stay, at least temporarily. “Most likely the residents are going to be displaced tonight,” Preston said.

Officials are concerned about the structural integrity of one corner of the home, he said.

There was no word on what caused the driver to lose control of the car.