3 Minors, 1 Man Arrested in Santa Ana Melee That Involved Stabbing and Carjacking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man, two boys and a girl were arrested after a chain of events that began with an altercation at a Santa Ana laundromat and escalated into a brawl and a carjacking at a nearby residential area, officials said Tuesday.

The incident started when a male individual, age unknown, became involved in a fight with several people at a laundromat in the 2700 block of Grand Avenue around 8:40 p.m. Monday, according to Santa Ana police.

He called his mother, who drove him home, Cpl. Anthony Bertagna told KTLA.

The group from the laundromat apparently followed the mother and son to their residence, located about 5 miles north in the 2600 block of Eastwood Avenue, Bertagna said.

That's when a "large fight" broke out, during which somebody brandished a knife at the mother and proceeded to take her car, Bertagna said. Meanwhile, her son fled the scene, according to investigators.

"He left the second incident, the melee," Bertagna said. "For what reason, we don’t know. And we have yet to locate him and talk to him," the corporal said Tuesday morning.

Soon after the carjacking, two officers stopped at a traffic light near the Tustin border spotted the mother's vehicle. Police managed to detain the occupants, two boys and a girl, at a cul-de-sac, according to the Police Department.

At some point, a man showed up at the Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana saying he had been a victim of a stabbing, Bertagna said. The extent of his injury is unclear, but police said they arrested him after surveillance video showed him instigating the fight at the laundromat.

The mother involved did not get hurt in the incident, but her son's condition is unknown to police. The case remains under investigation.

"We’re still trying to unravel all the pieces," Bertagna said.

In a separate incident, a 62-year-old man was found stabbed on the ground on Norwood Park Place and Prospect Avenue in Tustin, Bertagna said. That's near the cul-de-sac where police detained the group who took the mother's vehicle, he said.

The victim in that incident was taken to the hospital, where he died. Tustin police are looking for his attacker.