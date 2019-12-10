Brazilian-Style Churros, Churriño Gourmet Dessert Opens in Long Beach

Posted 9:00 AM, December 10, 2019, by
Data pix.

Churriño Gourmet Dessert Co-Founder & Owner Nick Farkas joined us live to talk about their location in Long Beach and preview some of their menu items.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.