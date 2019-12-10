Churriño Gourmet Dessert Co-Founder & Owner Nick Farkas joined us live to talk about their location in Long Beach and preview some of their menu items.
Brazilian-Style Churros, Churriño Gourmet Dessert Opens in Long Beach
-
20-Year-Old Pleads Not Guilty in Suspected DUI Crash That Killed Family of 3 on Halloween Night in Long Beach
-
Man Charged With Murder in Suspected DUI Crash That Killed Family of 3 on Halloween Night in Long Beach
-
Long Beach Man Killed in City’s 3rd Shooting in Just Over 24 Hours
-
2 Men Shot in Long Beach
-
3 Men Killed in Long Beach House Party Shooting Identified as Search Continues for Gunman
-
-
Gunfire Erupts During Gathering at Long Beach Home; 2 Men Wounded
-
5 Hurt in Late-Night Shooting in Long Beach; Perpetrator Sought
-
Video Released in Fatal Shooting of 18-Year-Old Robbery Suspect by Long Beach Police
-
Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested After Killing Man Crossing Street in Long Beach: Police
-
40 People Detained in Raid of Suspected Illegal Casino in Long Beach
-
-
Woman Critically Wounded in Long Beach Shooting
-
Man Found Shot to Death in Long Beach Apartment
-
3-Year-Old Boy Dies After Suspected DUI Crash in Long Beach That Also Killed His Father; Mother in Critical Condition