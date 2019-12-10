Maryland Real Estate Company Surprises Employees With $10M in Bonuses at Holiday Party

One of the largest commercial real estate firms in the Mid-Atlantic will pay a total of $10 million in bonuses to its 198 employees, KTLA sister station WJW in Cleveland reported Tuesday.

Workers discovered the surprise in red envelopes they were given during Maryland-based St. John Properties’ holiday party, according to Baltimore television station WBAL. Their reactions were captured on a video that was posted online by the business.

St. John Properties said the bonuses were to celebrate the company’s “goal of developing 20 million square feet of office, flex/RD&D, retail, and warehouse space in eight states,” according to a news release.

Workers will be paid a bonus based on their years of service, with the average employee receiving $50,000.

“To celebrate the achievement of our goal, we wanted to reward our employees in a big way that would make a significant impact on their lives,” said company founder and chairman Edward St. John. “I am thankful for every one of our employees, for their hard work and dedication. I couldn’t think of a better way to show it.”

The bonus will be on top of the company’s annual year-end bonus and other benefits.

