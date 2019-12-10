Fontana Man Arrested After Police Find Child Pornography Inside Home

A Fontana man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possessing child pornography, police said.

Jeremy Nuckolls, 38, was arrested after a search warrant was executed at his home on the 11600 block of Vale Vista Drive, the Fontana Police Department said.

Nuckolls was found to be in possession of child pornography that he is believed to be distributing online, according to the department.

Investigators also believe they found evidence of domestic violence and child abuse during their search, according to a police news release.

Nuckolls was booked on suspicion of possession of child pornography, domestic violence, and child abuse, police said.

He was being held at a Rancho Cucamonga detention center on $60,000 bail, according to jail records.

Authorities did not release information on the nature of the evidence that led to domestic violence and child abuse allegations.