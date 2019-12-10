Guinness World Record Holder Lexie Alford on Being the Youngest Person to Travel to Every Country

Posted 2:11 PM, December 10, 2019, by , Updated at 02:22PM, December 10, 2019
Traveler Lexie Alford joined Lu Parker and Glen Walker on the set of the KTLA 5 News at 11am to discuss her travels to 196 countries.

