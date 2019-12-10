Holiday Adventure-Seekers Can Cut Down Their Own Christmas Tree at Mammoth Lakes

If you’ve been suffering sticker shock at Christmas tree lots, you can make a trek through the winter wonderland of the Eastern Sierra and chop one down yourself for a much lower price.

Mammoth Lakes is offering cut-your-own-tree permits for $5 to $10, depending on which area of Inyo National Forest you want to get yours from.

Keely Garibaldi with Mammoth Lakes Tourism says “it’s a bargain, not to mention a memorable holiday experience.”

A National Christmas Tree Association survey found yuletide evergreens cost an average of $78 last year, but prices are typically higher in metropolitan areas like Los Angeles. Fake trees start at around $40.

Of course, you’ll also have to factor in the price of gas for the five-hour drive (one way) from Southern California. But other national forests in the region — including Angeles, San Bernardino and Los Padres — prohibit Christmas tree cutting.

Removing trees from a national forest without a permit is a federal offense.

At Mammoth Lakes, permits and tree tags are available at the Welcome Center, 2510 Main St. Upon paying, you’ll be given a map of the zones for holiday tree cutting and a list of regulations.

The area is stocked with everything from classic firs to Charlie Brown-style trees, Garibaldi said.

Some equipment you’ll need and tips to avoid a scene akin to “Christmas Vacation”:

• Saw and shovel: You’ll need a handsaw or chainsaw to cut down your holiday tree, and the shovel to help uproot it.

• Boots, protective glasses and gloves: Officials say you’ll want to wear warm winter clothing and sturdy walking boots that will hold up in deep forest snow. Glasses will be necessary to protect your eyes while cutting, and gloves are helpful for handling the saw and carrying the tree to your car.

• Rope and tarp: These will also be useful for moving the tree to your vehicle. Be careful to secure it to racks or a truck bed before driving off.

• Plan on showing up early, so you’ll have plenty of daylight hours to search for the perfect tree.

• Choose a tree with a trunk diameter of 6 inches or less, and cut it no more than 6 inches above ground level. Never cut a tall tree just for the top.

• Bring emergency supplies, including water, food and a first-aid kit — just in case.