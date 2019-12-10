L.A. County Animal Adoption Center to Waive Fees on Dogs, Cats and Rabbits This Saturday

If you’re ready to get a furry, four-legged friend this holiday season, this weekend may be the perfect time to do it.

That’s because the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty Animals Los Angeles is waiving adoption fees at its three locations L.A. County location Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., qualified adopters can visit their local adoption center and choose a pet, according to the nonprofit animal welfare organization’s website.

As of Tuesday, spcaLA was caring for over 200 dogs, cats and rabbits — all in need of good, loving fur-ever homes.

The fees normally range from $140 to $255 for dogs, $115 to $125 for cats and $80 for rabbits. The cost includes a health examination, spay/neuter surgery, vaccines and microchip.

“We are brimming with adorable, adoptable pets,” Denise Jakcsy, the senior director of Companion Animal Services for spcaLA said in a statement. “We’d love to see them go home to enjoy the holidays with a new family.”

The offer is good for one day only. Some exclusions apply, and — in addition to being able to commit to properly caring for a new pet — all applicants must meet spcaLA’s adoption requirements.

“Adding a new member to your family is a lifetime commitment,” the organization notes. “Please be sure this is the right decision for you.”

More information can be found by visiting spcaLA.com.