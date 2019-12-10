Lucy Pet Chief Veterinary Officer Karen “Doc” Halligan Talks Holiday Puppy Scammers
-
Safety Tips for Canine & Kitty Halloween Costumes With Karen ‘Doc’ Halligan
-
L.A. City Attorney Warns Online Shoppers About Holiday Puppy Scams
-
Widow of Sergeant Who Died Trying to Stop 2018 Borderline Shooting Wants Him Remembered for His Sacrifice
-
CA Law Says Pet Stores Must Sell Rescue Animals, But Some Suspect Breeders Have Found a Loophole
-
Free or Reduced-Fee Adoptions for Dogs, Cats Offered at L.A.-Area Animal Shelters on Black Friday
-
-
Thanksgiving Pet Safety Tips from Dr. Jeff Werber
-
Georgia Couple Posed as L.A. County Deputies to Scam Victims Out of $16K in Gift Cards: Sheriff
-
Lucy Pet Foundation’s “Home for the Holidays” Pet Adoption Campaign
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” /// Sunday, November 24th, 2019
-
Santa Anita Exploring Removing Dirt Surface After 36 Horse Deaths Since December
-
-
Are You Wearing the Wrong Shoe? What You Need to Know With Dr. Karen Joubert
-
Puppy Found Alive in Rubble of Collapsed Building a Month After Hurricane Dorian Devastated the Bahamas
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” /// Sunday, December 1st, 2019