Man Arrested After Entering Santa Ana Apartment, Sexually Assaulting Sleeping Woman: Police

December 10, 2019

A man was arrested after police said he entered a Santa Ana apartment and sexually assaulted a sleeping woman.

David Ceja, 38, is accused of entering an apartment on the 1300 block of South Standard Avenue at 6:22 a.m. and sexually assaulting a woman who was asleep, Santa Ana police said Tuesday.

David Ceja arrested on Dec. 10, 2019. (Credit: Santa Ana Police Department)

When officers arrived, they found Ceja was being detained by a family member after the woman who was attacked had yelled for help. Ceja attempted to flee but the family member chased after him and caught him, police said.

Ceja was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries he sustained after an altercation with the family member who chased him down.

He was released to police and booked into jail on charges for burglary and sexual assault, according to the department.

