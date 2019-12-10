× Man Gets 7 Years in Prison After Seemingly Random E-Scooter Attack on 75-Year-Old in Downtown L.A.

A man was sentenced to seven years in prison Tuesday after a seemingly unprovoked attack in which he hurled an electric scooter at a 75-year-old man in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

Janai Washington, 41, pleaded no contest last month to one count of elder abuse with personal infliction of great bodily injury, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

The victim, Jose Cancel, was sitting on a chair at the corner of Sixth and Spring streets when Washington attacked him on June 13, according to the DA’s office.

Washington started punching the 75-year-old man before he threw an electric scooter at him, injuring his arm and head, authorities said.

A bystander then intervened to help Cancel, prompting Washington to run away, prosecutors said.

Surveillance cameras in the area captured the attacker as he fled.

The Los Angeles Police Department later identified Washington as the suspect in the brutal attack, and he was found and arrested after a weeklong manhunt.

Cancel suffered a head wound that required staples to close, according to police.