Man Sought After Exposing Genitals, Offering Cash to 14-Year-Old Girl in El Segundo: Police

El Segundo police on Tuesday asked for the public’s help to identify a male motorist who was naked from the waist down when he produced some cash and asked if she wanted to earn it.

The 14-year-old girlwas riding her bicycle in the area of Loma Vista Street and Mariposa Avenue around 10:47 a.m. Sunday when she was approached by a man in a car, according to the El Segundo Police Department.

He offered her $50 asked, then asked if she would like to “make some extra money,” police said in a statement on the department’s Facebook page.

At that point, she noticed the man was pantsless and his genitals were visible, according to police. She quickly left and went home, while the half-naked man fled southbound on Loma Vista.

Police released an image from a home security camera of the vehicle. They’re also asking everyone in the neighborhood to check for surveillance video that may have captured the car as investigators try to identify and apprehend the flasher.

The vehicle is described by authorities as a two-door black sedan, possibly an older model Mercedes-Benz SL class.

Anyone with photos or video of the car can contact Detective Patton by dialing 310-524-2277, or emailing info@crimestoppersgno.org.