× Missing 17-Year-Old Boy From East L.A. Found Shot to Death

A teenage boy from East Los Angeles was found shot to death hours after he was reported missing last week, authorities said Tuesday.

Christian Medrano, 17, was pronounced dead beneath Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, “near mile marker 482.6,” at 6:17 p.m. on Dec. 5, according to the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The agency did not release further details on the location. But detectives that evening had responded near Kearny and Myers streets in Boyle Heights involving the death of a male individual, said L.A. police Officer Rosario Cervantes, according to Patch.

Christian was last seen around 2 p.m. that day at his home in East L.A. in the 4700 block of Hammel Avenue, according to a Sheriff’s Department statement released on Sunday. The department was asking for the public’s helping finding the boy, saying that his family was “very concerned.”

On Monday evening, the Sheriff’s Department announced that Christian had been found dead.

The agency asked anyone with information to call investigators at 323-224-4100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

The victim’s brother, Juan Medrano, has set up a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses, the fundraising site confirmed with KTLA.

In a message posted on the page, Medrano described Christian as a kind person who was loved and made everyone laugh.

Authorities provided no further details about the case.