Radical Candor With Author Kim Scott | The News Director’s Office

Kim Scott is the co-founder of Radical Candor, LLC and the author of Radical Candor: Be A Kick-Ass Boss Without Losing Your Humanity. On this episode of the podcast, Kim joins Jason and Bobby to discuss the management philosophy that emphasizes “caring personally while challenging directly.” Kim explains the Radical Candor framework and understanding behavior, management pitfalls to avoid, as well as worthwhile advice on positive leadership.
Episode quotes
“Make sure that you are seeing each person on your team with fresh eyes every day. People evolve, and so your relationships must evolve with them. Care personally; don’t put people in boxes and leave them there.”
-Kim Scott, Radical Candor
Related show links:
- Radical Candor: Be A Kick-Ass Boss Without Losing Your Humanity
- RadicalCandor.com
- Kim Scott on Social Media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS
Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram
Bobby on social media: Instagram
KTLA Podcasts on social media: Twitter | Instagram
About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery