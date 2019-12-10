Record-Breaking Amount of Cocaine at Georgia Port Found Inside Shipping Container

Posted 2:07 PM, December 10, 2019, by , Updated at 02:27PM, December 10, 2019

818 bricks of cocaine -- is the largest cocaine seizure ever at the Port of Savannah, Georgia.

Customs agents seized $31 million worth of cocaine last week in Savannah, Georgia — the largest cocaine seizure ever at the Port of Savannah.

Officers found the cocaine, weighing 2,133 pounds, on a vessel from South America on October 29, US Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday. The discovery came when they noticed something odd about a shipping container that was supposed to be filled with scrap wire.

When officers opened the container, they found 21 duffel bags containing a whopping 818 bricks of cocaine, the agency said.

“I truly believe that we have disrupted these transnational organizations,” said Christopher Kennally, Area Port Director Savannah, during a news conference Tuesday. “This is a significant blow to what they’re trying to do.”

$31M Cocaine Bust in Savannah, Georgia found in a shipping container on Nov. 5, 2019.

$31M Cocaine Bust in Savannah, Georgia found in a shipping container on Nov. 5, 2019.

The container was being shipped from South America to Europe. Authorities haven’t made any arrests yet, but Homeland Security is investigating, trying to determine at what point the cocaine was hidden and where exactly it was heading.

Previously, the biggest cocaine seizure at the Port of Savannah took place in May, when officers seized 1,280 pounds of the drug. That seizure was worth about $19 million on the street.

In 2018, CBP agents seized an average of 4,657 pounds of narcotics every day across the United States.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.