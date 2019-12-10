Man Accused of Strangling Santa Monica Woman Walking Home From Grocery Store: Police

A man accused of randomly attacking a 65-year-old woman in Santa Monica last month has been arrested, police announced Tuesday.

Kenneth Jordan Wilburn, 28, of Sacramento is accused of following a woman who was walking home from a local grocery store around 6 p.m. on Nov. 16 and attacking her., according to a news release from the Santa Monica Police Department.

Once the victim walked onto the sidewalk in the 2100 block of Seventh Street, Wilburn allegedly grabbed her from behind and knocked her to the ground.

He then began to strangle the victim, causing her to go in and out of consciousness multiple times, officials said.

A passing car caused Wilburn to flee, according to police. The attack is believed to have been random.

Investigators were able to identify Wilburn as the suspect through interviews and surveillance video, and he was arrested in Sacramento on Dec. 3.

Wilburn is being held on a $60,000 bond and awaiting transport back to Los Angeles, the release stated.

Police are trying to identify other possible victims of similar assaults. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Nicole Murphy at 310-458-8914 or 310-458-8427.