BREAKING: Multiple People Dead, Including Police Officer, After Heavy Gunfire in New Jersey Neighborhood

Man Accused of Strangling Santa Monica Woman Walking Home From Grocery Store: Police

Posted 1:26 PM, December 10, 2019, by , Updated at 01:41PM, December 10, 2019

A man accused of randomly attacking a 65-year-old woman in Santa Monica last month has been arrested, police announced Tuesday.

Kenneth Jordan Wilburn on Dec. 3, 2019. (Credit: Santa Monica Police Department)

Kenneth Jordan Wilburn on Dec. 3, 2019. (Credit: Santa Monica Police Department)

Kenneth Jordan Wilburn, 28, of Sacramento is accused of following a woman who was walking home from a local grocery store around 6 p.m. on Nov. 16 and attacking her., according to a news release from the Santa Monica Police Department.

Once the victim walked onto the sidewalk in the 2100 block of Seventh Street, Wilburn allegedly grabbed her from behind and knocked her to the ground.

He then began to strangle the victim, causing her to go in and out of consciousness multiple times, officials said.

A passing car caused Wilburn to flee, according to police. The attack is believed to have been random.

Investigators were able to identify Wilburn as the suspect through interviews and surveillance video, and he was arrested in Sacramento on Dec. 3.

Wilburn is being held on a $60,000 bond and awaiting transport back to Los Angeles, the release stated.

Police are trying to identify other possible victims of similar assaults. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Nicole Murphy at 310-458-8914 or 310-458-8427.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.