San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputy Gets Less Than 4 Years in Prison for On-Duty Misconduct With 16 Women

A former San Diego County sheriff's deputy who admitted to on-duty misconduct with 16 women was sentenced Tuesday to nearly four years in prison.

Richard Fischer, 33, had pleaded guilty to multiple charges including assault and battery by an officer back in September.

The women said Fischer groped, hugged or tried to kiss them while he was on the job.

However, only two sexual misconduct charges were filed against Fischer, and those were dropped as part of a plea deal.

The sentence included 44 months in prison followed by 16 months of post-release supervision.

The San Diego Union Tribune reports that the judge chose not to order Fischer to register as a sex offender.

The former deputy and the Sheriff's Department are also named in numerous lawsuits. The county has already paid out $900,000 to settle several suits.

One of the claims against Fischer came from a former San Diego State student who alleged he groped her after a 2012 traffic stop and that she was pressured by deputies not to file a formal complaint.