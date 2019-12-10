Tustin Man Dies After Random Stabbing, Culprit Sought

A man was stabbed and killed by a random person while out on a walk in Tustin Monday evening.

The victim, a 62-year-old man, was walking on Prospect Avenue at Norwood Park Place at about 8:45 p.m. when he was stabbed by an unknown person, according to the Tustin Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene and found the victim lying on the street suffering from what police believe was a single stab wound to his upper body.

He was transported to a local hospital where he eventually died.

No suspect description was made available immediately and the motive is unknown at this time.

If anyone has information about this incident, contact the Tustin Police Department watch commander at 714-573-3220 or 714-573-3246.