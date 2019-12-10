Group That Sued LAPD Over Data Policing Programs Claims Victory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Stop LAPD Spying Coalition, a grassroots advocacy organization, claimed a major victory against the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday after the agency released key details of data policing programs that critics have called racially biased.

Near the steps of LAPD headquarters, Hamid Khan, co-leader of the coalition, said the LAPD had released documents and the names of 679 people who were targeted in controversial programs meant to predict future crimes. This comes nearly 29 months after the coalition’s first public records request.

“What we have here is a whole bunch of targeting of communities,” Khan said. “What we have here is a whole bunch of targeting of individuals and keeping secret files with the intent of banishing them from the neighborhoods.”

The programs — the Los Angeles Strategic Extraction and Restoration (LASER) program and the Chronic Offender program — were scrapped in the spring after a report by the department’s inspector general found they were inconsistent and lacked oversight.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.