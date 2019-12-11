× Baseball-Wielding Man Fatally Shot by Deputies After Injuring 2 in Apparent Random Attack in Hesperia: SBSD

Deputies shot and killed a baseball-wielding man suspected of randomly attacking a woman and a man following a car crash in Hesperia, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

The incident began when the man crashed in front of a home in the 15000 block of Mojave Street about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday. He got out of and, for reasons unknown, chased a female resident into the house, according to a sheriff’s news release.

The man grabbed a baseball bat and the resident hid in another room, where she relayed the incident to a 911 dispatcher. While she was on the phone, the man allegedly assaulted the woman’s 73-year-old mother, the release stated.

Neighbors rushed over to the house after hearing the crash and pleas for help. At that point, the assailant use the baseball bat again, this time to attack a 68-year-old man who lived in the area, according to authorities.

Both victims suffered significant injuries and were airlifted to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Deputies arrived at the scene where they found the man still holding the baseball bat. They opened fire, fatally shooting him, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did not say what exactly prompted the shooting.

A motive for the assaults is still under investigation, but the man did not known the residents and the violence appeared to be a random act, according to detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Simon Demuri at 909-387-3589. Anonymous tips can also be left by dialing the WeTip hotline at 800-782-7463 or visiting www.wetip.com.