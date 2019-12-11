“Best Of” Mixtape: Authors | Frank Buckley Interviews

On this episode of the podcast, it’s a look back at conversations with some notable authors. Viet Thang Nguyen’s novel The Sympathizer was just named to Esquire Magazine’s list of top 11 books of the decade. He shares how fleeing to the U.S. from Vietnam as a child influenced the spy novel. It was recently announced that Tembi Locke’s book From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily and Finding Home would be adapted into a limited series for Netflix. She shares her story of love, loss and healing. Nature journalist Richard Louv shares stories of meaningful connections with animals from his book Our Wild Calling: How Connecting With Animals Can Transform Our Lives. And finally, thriller writer Brad Meltzer discusses his book The Escape Artist, and how some of the book’s most fascinating elements are based on truth.

