‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Mansion in Bel-Air Sets Record for Highest Sale Price in CA History — $150 Million

Some know it as “The Beverly Hillbillies” mansion, others Chartwell. Now, it has a new name: California’s chart-topper.

The Bel-Air residence of late media mogul A. Jerrold Perenchio has sold the highest sale price in California history, about $150 million. Although the exact number isn’t clear, people not authorized to comment on the transaction told The Times the closing price is well above the $119.75-million sale of the Manor earlier this year.

Priced as high as $350 million as a pocket listing, the estate centers on a 1930s French Neoclassical-style chateau of 25,000 square feet that sits on 10 acres. Also trading in the deal was the former home of President Reagan and his wife, Nancy, which sits behind the main estate.

The palatial estate is the sixth to sell in the Los Angeles area for more than $100 million.

