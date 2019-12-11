Your 2nd Dozen of Doughnuts at Krispy Kreme Will Cost $1 on Dec. 12

What’s better than a Krispy Kreme doughnut? How about a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts?

On Thursday, Dec. 12, the company is selling its Original Glazed Doughnuts for $1 as part of their offer, according to KTLA sister station WJW in Cleveland.

To get the deal, customers must first buy a dozen doughnuts at the store’s retail price.

Customers can purchase any type or flavor of doughnut they’d like to qualify for the dollar dozen deal.

The Day of the Dozens offer is limited to two per customer at participating stores across the U.S.